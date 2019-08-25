V Systems Market Capitalization Hits $334.03 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $334.03 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V Systems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,693,505,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,647,128 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.