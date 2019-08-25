UTRUST Tops 24-Hour Volume of $850,268.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, UTRUST has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $850,268.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00258203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01316522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

UTRUST Profile

UTRUST was first traded on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

