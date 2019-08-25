Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 807.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 259.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

