Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.