UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

