United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,016 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,185,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,650,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,616,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.89. 3,534,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.18 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

