UGAS Reaches One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.04966225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,599,467 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.