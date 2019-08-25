UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.93 ($17.36).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

