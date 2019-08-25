U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

