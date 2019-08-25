U Network Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. U Network has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $820,284.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.