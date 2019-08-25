U.CASH Price Tops $0.0028 (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. U.CASH has a market cap of $22.72 million and $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00258203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01316522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

U.CASH Token Profile

U.CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . U.CASH’s official website is u.cash . The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

