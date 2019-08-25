Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

