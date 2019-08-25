Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

TUES stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 30,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 19,030 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $28,735.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,790.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,361,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 538,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 292,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

TUES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

