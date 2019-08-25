Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.
TUES stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 30,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 19,030 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $28,735.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,790.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TUES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.
