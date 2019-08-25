TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 7.3%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92, 893,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,072,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.