TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 7.3%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92, 893,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,072,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In related news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
