Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $140,265.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,437,193 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

