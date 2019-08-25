TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $131,225.00 and $63,957.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00258698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.01311736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00096264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

