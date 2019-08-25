TrueChain Market Capitalization Reaches $28.30 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $28.30 million and $10.34 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.87 or 0.04854890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

