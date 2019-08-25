Trias Price Hits $0.0042 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Trias has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $118,188.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

