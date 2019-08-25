Trellis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,232. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

