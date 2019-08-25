TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $676.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.50 million. TransUnion reported sales of $603.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

TRU traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. 580,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,645. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $84.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $711,381.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $3,668,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,967,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransUnion by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransUnion by 40.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

