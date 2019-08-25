TOP (TOP) Price Down 6.1% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $944,764.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

