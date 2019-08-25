TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,022.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $49,022.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002819 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008540 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,043.06 or 0.99684851 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039323 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,402,171 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,127 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

