Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 848.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.