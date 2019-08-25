Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 72,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,301. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $975.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

