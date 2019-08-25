Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 35,922 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,329,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 57,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,504,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,314,000 after buying an additional 230,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,525,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $139.01. 662,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

