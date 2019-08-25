Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,907. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

