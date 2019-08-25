Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0033 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX and C2CX. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.10 million and $379,148.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01318050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, C2CX, Bibox, Huobi, Binance, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Ethfinex, OKEx, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

