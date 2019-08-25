Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stake Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Territorial Bancorp worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

TBNK traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $268.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 7,078 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $218,073.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,991 shares of company stock worth $702,081. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

