Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price dropped 18.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.50, approximately 4,660,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,923,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The company’s revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after acquiring an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

