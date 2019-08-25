TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Coverage Initiated at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on TEGNA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

TGNA stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,378,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TEGNA by 4,704.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

