Tael Trading Up 19.9% This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $34.91 and $4.92. Tael has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.04942258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $13.96, $10.00, $62.56, $5.22, $6.32, $7.20, $4.92, $18.11, $119.16, $34.91 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

