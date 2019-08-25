T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 414.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

