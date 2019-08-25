Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 520,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,672. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,767.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.