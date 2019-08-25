Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.
SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 520,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,672. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,767.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
