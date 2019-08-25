SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEN. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after buying an additional 211,285 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 70.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 401,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,470 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

