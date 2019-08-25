Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 643,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

