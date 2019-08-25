Stronghold USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,096.00 (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on major exchanges including Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last week, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00260415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.01311573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

