Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $145,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,068,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,540,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $110,159,000 after buying an additional 239,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.01. 10,943,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

