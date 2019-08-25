Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 14,701 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,062.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $146.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,304. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,288.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $2,950,288.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,738 shares of company stock worth $38,858,247. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

