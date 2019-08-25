Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3,000.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 556,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Umpqua news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 711,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,453. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

