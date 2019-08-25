Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,424,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 746,669 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,659. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.