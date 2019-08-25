Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,561 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 585,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,104. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

