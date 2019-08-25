Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after buying an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allstate by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,822,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.