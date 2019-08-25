STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Down 5.1%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.12, approximately 4,421,283 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,169,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
