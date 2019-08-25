STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Down 5.1%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.12, approximately 4,421,283 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,169,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

