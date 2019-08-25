Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 211 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,047. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $151.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.