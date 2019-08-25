Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,333. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Aecom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

