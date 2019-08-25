Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $46,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,252 shares of company stock worth $3,109,234. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,838. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

