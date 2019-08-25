Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,004 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $195,169.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,092 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $103,860.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $482,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,735 shares of company stock worth $1,623,252. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

