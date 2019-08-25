Stealth (XST) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $53.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 974.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,023,337 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

