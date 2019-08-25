Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

