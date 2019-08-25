Stakinglab Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $99,422.00 and $109.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00561309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005264 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 698,504 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

